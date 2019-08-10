Lebanon’s cabinet will meet for the first time in weeks on Saturday, Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Friday, after rival Druze politicians reconciled to end a crisis that has paralysed the government.

Lebanese dollar-demominated bonds rallied earlier on Friday on the news that the country’s leaders would meet with Druze politicians Walid Jumblatt and Talal Arslan.

“God willing, from today onwards, there will be a new page and we will all cooperate together in the interests of the country and in the interests of the Lebanese citizen,” Hariri said in a televised statement, confirming their reconciliation.

“A frankness and reconciliation meeting was held at the Baabda Palace and the conferees condemned the tragic incident which left two people dead and several wounded and which has become in the hands of the military judiciary,” Hariri added

“The military judiciary is probing the case in line with the applicable laws and the Cabinet will take the appropriate decision in light of the outcome of the investigations,” Hariri added, announcing that the Cabinet will convene in Baabda at 11:00 am Saturday.

He was speaking after a meeting between Lebanon’s top officials to discuss the economy, adding that they were committed to approving the 2020 budget on time and sticking to the 2019 budget, which was passed last month.

Hariri’s government, which has one of the world’s highest levels of public debt worth around 150% of GDP, is seeking to bring down its annual fiscal deficit and to boost the economy.

The meeting was chaired by President Michel Aoun and included Hariri and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, as well as the finance and economy and trade ministers and the central bank governor.