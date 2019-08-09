A financial supporter of Hezbollah sentenced to five years in prison by US and fined $50 mil

Hezbollah financier Kassim Tajideen pleads guilty in US. sentenced to 5 year jail term and fined $50 million
A Lebanese businessman designated by U.S. authorities as an important financial supporter of Hezbollah was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to forfeit $50 million, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Kassim Tajideen, 63, pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to launder money as part of a scheme to evade U.S. sanctions.
He was named a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in May 2009 by the Treasury Department based on tens of millions of dollars in financial support given to Hezbollah, an Iranian backed  Shiite  militant group in Lebanon.
    Score 1 for the Home team … Now if only the Lebanese government would apprehend
    Salim Ayyash, Mustafa Badredine, Hussein Onessi and Assad Sabra …