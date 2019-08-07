The Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) accused a team affiliated with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, in addition to ministers and judges close to him, of attempting to fabricate and falsify a judicial file against the party, related to the armed dispute that took place in Aley district on June 30.

The dispute broke out as PSP supporters were protesting against Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil’s visit to the Aley district of Mount Lebanon.

Protesters blocked the passage of State Minister for the Displaced Saleh al-Gharib’s motorcade and the two sides exchanged fire, which led to the killing of two of the minister’s companions. The Cabinet has been paralyzed since then.

Bassil is Aoun’s son-in-law and head of the Free Patriotic Movement that was founded by the president.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Industry Minister Wael Abou Faour, who is a member of the PSP, held Bassil fully responsible for the deadly shootout.

He added that had it not been for Bassil’s visit to Aley on that day and his “provocative speech,” the clashes between PSP supporters and bodyguards in the convoy of Gharib would not have happened.

Gharib belongs to the PSP’s rival Druze party, the Lebanese Democratic Party, which is allied with the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group , the Syrian regime and president Aoun.

PSP leader Walid Jumblatt tweeted: “We, in the party, together with a lot of friends, will persevere against the systematic terror practiced by some of those pretending to be ruling.”

They “live in the dark past, which is based on the approach of elimination wars,” he added.

Addressing Aoun, Abou Faour said: “Do you realize the magnitude of the risks facing Lebanon and its civil and political stability in the wake of your political heir’s destructive and fanatical discourse?”

He added: “We frankly hold the president [of the FPM] Minister Jebran Bassil morally, politically and legally accountable for the incident from A to Z.”

