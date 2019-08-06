American Jewish gambling magnate Sheldon Adelson, whose family owns Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, told police investigators he will never again agree to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu after “reading in the paper” about the prime minister’s alleged efforts to undermine the free daily, Israel’s Haaretz daily reported based quoting Channel 13 News .

Adelson, a billionaire reportedly made the remarks in October 2018 under questioning in connection with the probe into conversations between Netanyahu to Arnon Mozes, the publisher of the competing daily Yedioth Ahronoth. The prime minister allegedly promised Mozes that he would pursue the passage of legislation that would weaken Israel Hayom in exchange for favorable coverage of the prime minister in Yedioth, the paper added

Netanyahu is facing a possible indictment on charges of fraud and breach of trust in the case, subject to a pre-indictment hearing. He denies any wrongdoing and said he never intended to follow through with Mozes.