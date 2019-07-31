Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri met Tuesday at the Center House with Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt who was accompanied by a PSP delegation.

According to statement issued by Hariri’s office the talks tackled “the general situations and the latest political developments in the country” and that discussions were continued over a dinner banquet.

Attempts to resolve a dispute in Qabr Shmoun , Mt Mountain – that claimed the lives of two companions of Lebanese Minister of State for Displaced Affairs Saleh al-Gharib – have stumbled at new obstacles, as the leader of the Lebanese Democratic Party MP Talal Arslan, reiterated his insistence on referring the case to the Judicial Council. Both Arslan and Gharib are closely associated with President Michel Aoun and his ally the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group

On June 30, Gharib’s convoy was involved in a confrontation with supporters of the PSP, which resulted in the death of two of the minister’s bodyguards, while a third individual was also injured.