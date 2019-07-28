Nearly 1,400 detained in Moscow’s largest protest this decade

Russia Opposition Protest Police block a street prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police have begun arresting people outside the Moscow mayor's office ahead of a planned protest. OVD-Info, an organization that monitors political arrests, said about 50 people had been detained by 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a half-hour before the protest against the exclusion of opposition figures from the ballot for city council elections was to start. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Police block a street prior to an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police have begun arresting people outside the Moscow mayor’s office ahead of a planned protest. OVD-Info, an organization that monitors political arrests, said about 50 people had been detained by 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a half-hour before the protest against the exclusion of opposition figures from the ballot for city council elections was to start. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A Russian group that monitors police arrests says nearly 1,400 people were detained in a police crackdown on an opposition protest in Moscow, the largest number of detentions at a protest in the Russian capital this decade.

Russia Opposition Protest Police officers detain a man during an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Russian police are wrestling with demonstrators and have arrested hundreds in central Moscow during a protest demanding that opposition candidates be allowed to run for the Moscow city council. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Police officers detain a man during an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Russian police are wrestling with demonstrators and have arrested hundreds in central Moscow during a protest demanding that opposition candidates be allowed to run for the Moscow city council. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

OVD-Info said the number of the detentions it logged for Saturday’s protest reached 1,373 by early Sunday. The group has monitored arrests since 2011.

Russian police violently dispersed thousands of people who thronged Moscow streets on Saturday to protest election authorities for disqualifying independent candidates from the Sept. 8 election for the Moscow city council.

Several protesters reported broken limbs and head injuries. Police justified their response by saying the rally was not sanctioned by authorities.

 

