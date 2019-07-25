Tesla missed Wall Street estimates in its second-quarter earnings update, sending shares of the electric auto maker down 14% on Thursday afternoon. The company did reaffirm its full-year delivery guidance, saying it expects to sell 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles this year.

”[Musk’s] announcement doesn’t read well at all,” McNamee said. “The departure of the CTO is very poorly timed.”

Former Tesla board member Steve Westly remained bullish on the automaker, despite it coming short on revenue and having wider-than-expected losses.

However, he did acknowledge the departures of high-profile executives as something that hurt the company, and he called for more stability.