By EJ Montini
Opinion: I grew up among immigrants and their children and grandchildren. In some way, we ALL did. How does the president not grasp that?
President Donald Trump managed in a single tweet storm to be racist, xenophobic, misogynistic and ignorant by suggesting that four Democratic congresswomen “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”
The president is unhappy with the criticism his administration has received over the horrid detention centers housing migrant men, women and children.
So he decided to take out his frustration on congressional critics by tweeting:
So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019