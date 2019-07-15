He’s speaking in the thread of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was born in the Bronx in New York. And Rep. Rashida Talib, who was born in and represents Detroit. And Rep. Ayanna Pressley who was born in Cincinnati and represents Boston. And Rep. Ilhan Omar. She was born in Somalia. Her family fled when she was a child. She represents Minneapolis.

“I believe, as an immigrant, I probably love this country more than anyone that is naturally born,” Omar has said.

If you know immigrants, or the children of immigrants, or the grandchildren of immigrants, you probably agree with her.

I grew up in a family of such people.

My whole neighborhood, our whole town, was made up of such people. Men and women with ancestral roots in Europe and Africa and the Middle East and Asia.

Who doesn’t come from immigrants?

And it’s not just my old neighborhood.

It’s ALL of us. Including the president.

All of Donald Trump’s grandparents, as well as his mother, were born in Europe. His wife is from Slovenia.

Among Arizona’s congressional delegation there was condemnation over Trump’s comments from Democratic Reps. Ruben Gallego, Ann Kirkpatrick and Raúl Grijalva. Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, a Trump apologist, tried to change the subject.

There hasn’t been anything yet from Sens. Kyrsten Sinema or Martha McSally, each of whom seems to sometimes confuse keeping a low profile with burying their heads in the sand.

A Congress of four?

In the current Congress 13 percent of voting members are immigrants or children of immigrants, with family links to 37 countries, according to the Pew Research Center.

In fact, if all members of Congress were made to “go back” to the countries from which their families originated, as Trump suggested for the Democratic congresswomen, there would be four members left.

That’s the number of Native Americans currently serving.

Given who we have in the White House, we’d probably all be better off.

