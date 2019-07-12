Commenting on the most recent round of US sanctions against Hezb0llah , former Lebanese Ambassador to Washington Riad Tabbara said they are unlikely to have serious consequences on Lebanon, pointing out that “US policy towards Lebanon, so far, shows that it does not want political, economic or financial instability in Lebanon and a US-Persian war is “unlikely,” al-Joumhouria newspaper reported on Friday.

In an interview with al Joumhouria , Tabbara said he “expects a kind of understanding between Hezb0llah and the competent Lebanese authorities, as experienced in the previous US sanctions on Hezb0llah , because the party is part of the Lebanese government and parliament.

“An understanding was reached between Hezb0llah and authorities in Lebanon when the US imposed the previous sanctions, mainly that the sanctions targeted the financial situation and the banking sector. Everybody remembers the Lebanese delegations that visited Washington earlier this year and the year before,” noted Tabbara.

“It is unlikely for the US to impose sanctions on Hezb0llah’s allies, such as the AMAL Movement and Free Patriotic Movement and others, because such a move leads to dramatic results,” he added. “The Americans usually study every measure they take in Lebanon, especially in terms of its impact on its economic situation.”

He pointed out that the latest statements of the US State Department and Treasury “included no negative signals. The US does not want to threaten Lebanon’s stability.”