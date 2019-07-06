Dubai’s billionaire ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has opened a legal case against one of his wives, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, CNN has learned.
On June 30th 2019, news reports stated that Princess Haya left Dubai with her children Zayed and Jalila and with £31 ($38.8 million) , and was ″in fear for her life″. She is reported to have applied for asylum in Germany. The British newspaper The Times reported that Princess Haya had been escorted by a German diplomat to Germany. Sheikh Al Maktoum reportedly posted a poem on Instagram, in Arabic and English, accusing his wife of “treachery and betrayal”. The Times reported that she was now living with her two children in a mansion near Kensington Palace worth about £85 ( $107 million) , has sought asylum in the United Kingdom, and is asking for a divorce and preparing for a legal battle in the High Court.
Princess’s Haya escape followed attempts by two of Sheikh Mohammed’s daughters, Shamsa Al Maktum and Latifa Al Maktum to flee her father and Dubai. They were forcibly recaptured by armed Emiratis forces who took her back to Dubai and are said by advocates to be held in Dubai against their will.
David Haigh, the Human Rights lawyer for Latifa Al Maktum, stated that Haya’s lawsuit will draw attention back onto the human rights abuses in the United Arab Emirates: “It’s good news for Latifa, as it’s thrown what happened to her into a court which isn’t corrupt. That’s good news for anyone who has been abused in the UAE.” Radha Stirling, chief executive of the campaign group Detained in Dubai, said in a statement on Monday: “Princess Haya has every reason to fear the consequences if she were to be sent back to Dubai. She surely knows, as Latifa knew, that asylum provides her the only safe route out of the royal palace. If she was abused, she could not go to the police; if she wanted a divorce, she could not go to the courts.”