Lebanon’s president on Friday reaffirmed the reconciliation among Lebanese after the 1975-90 civil war, before the funeral of a cabinet minister’s aide killed last week as political tensions flared.

“Reconciliation in the mountains is fixed and we do not want Lebanon to become a country of cantons,” President Michel Aoun tweeted.

Two aides to Refugee Affairs Minister Saleh al-Gharib, a member of the Druze sect, were shot dead on Sunday as Gharib’s convoy drove through a mountainous area where a rival Druze faction holds sway.

The incident has inflamed tensions between the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) of Lebanon’s main Druze leader, Walid Jumblatt, and his historic Druze rival Talal Arslan, who is close to Hezbollah and the government of neighboring Syria and backs Gharib.

The PSP has accused Gharib’s bodyguards of opening fire on Sunday. Gharib has said he was the target of an “armed ambush”.