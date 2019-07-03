Lebanon Minister of Agriculture Engineer, Louis Lahoud and the ambassador of China in Lebanon Wang Kejian held a meeting on export of agricultural products of Lebanon to the Chinese market. They both agreed that Lebanon to start exporting wine, olive oil and poultry products to Chinese markets

Lebanon’s wine history can be traced back to the Phoenicians who traded it across the Mediterranean to some parts of Europe. Some also believe that Jesus’ first miracle of transforming water into wine took place in Qana, Lebanon.

The Ottoman Empire banned wine production and during the civil war (1975- to 1990) wine production slowed down but the last ten years saw a boom in Lebanese wine production, with dozens of additional wineries launching their first vintages.

Today, Lebanon’s 40 wineries produce around 8.5 million bottles of wine annually, with Château Ksara and Château Kefraya accounting for almost half that number and with the other, relatively newer wineries, growing and increasing their production yearly. However, wine production is not only about volume but also about quality, as Lebanon’s boutique wineries demonstrate. These wineries pride themselves on producing fewer bottles per year, believing that this allows them to offer better controls for quality and taste.

In 2016 Lebanon imported exported over 10,000 tons of high quality olive oil , but its high cost has limited its ability to compete in the international market.