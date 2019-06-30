The convoy of a Lebanese minister Saleh al-Gharib, came under attack after leaving a meeting with Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil in the town of Shemlan near Aley resulting in the , killing of two of his guards and wounding another, in what he claimed to be an assassination attempt.

Gharib was meeting with Bassil to plan a tour of the town of Kfraqatra but after supporters of a party opposed to the Syrian government called such tour provocative Bassil decided to cancel the visit , while Gharib decided to continue in that direction and his convoy was intercepted by gunmen near the village of Qabr Shmoun ( near Kfraqatra) thinking it was Bassil’s convoy. Gharib’s bodyguards were reportedly killed after exchanging fire with the gunmen.

Gharib, who is a member of a party allied with Hezbollah and supportive of the Syrian government , handles the refugees issues. He told Lebanon‘s al-Jadeed TV “what happened was an armed ambush and a clear assassination attempt”.

It was not clear who opened fire, but the area was tense as supporters of PSP a party opposed to the Syrian government closed roads to prevent Bassil from touring the region.

The Lebanese army sent reinforcements to the area .

The Lebanese are fiercely divided over the civil war in neighboring Syria.

The area, where the incident took place near the city of Aley, is loyal to anti-Damascus Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, whose Progressive Socialist Party denied any involvement in the incident.

PSP sources said Gharib’s convoy “forced its way as some young men were removing burning tires in the area and the bodyguards opened fire.”

But Voice of Lebanon radio (93.3) reported earlier that Gharib’s bodyguards exchanged fire with the gunmen after they opened fire on the convoy.

PSP supporters had earlier intercepted Bassil’s convoy in several Aley towns, prompting the army to intervene.