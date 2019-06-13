Lebanese American Rania Hassan , a mixed media fiber artist, designer, and printmaker who is based in Washington, DC. will be exhibiting installations that combine knitting and painting with fiber and wood to weave sculptural stories about our connections to time, place, and circumstance.

Her artwork is in the permanent collections of the National Institutes of Health (NIH, Bethesda, MD), Amazon Web Services (Herndon, VA), and the District of Columbia’s Art Bank Collection (Washington, DC). Solo exhibitions include The Front (New Orleans, LA), Gormley Gallery (Baltimore, MD), and Artisphere (Rosslyn, VA).

She has given presentations about her artwork at area Universities (George Mason University, 2014) and Museums (Textile Museum, Washington, DC, 2012, 2015), and her work has been featured in publications including the Washington Post, Washington City Paper, and Vogue Knitting.

Awards include a Craft Award of Excellence (2009) from the James Renwick Alliance and seven years of Artist Fellowship Program Grant Awards (2009, 2014–19) from the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities.

All Ya Libnan readers who plan to be in Washington DC in June should not miss the opportunity to see Rania’s amazing installation that explores the delicate threads of directions presented, journeys chosen, and all paths leading you here—exactly where you need to be.

Rania Hassan’s work will be installed at the Smithsonian’s Arts + Industries Building

900 Jefferson Dr SW, Washington, DC 20560

The Smithsonian’s Arts + Industries Building is a main hub for By The People, a free international arts and dialogue festival celebrating life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness created by Halcyon. You’ll find stunning large-scale art installations.

AIB opened in 1881 as America’s first National Museum, and was America’s original home for ideas about to change the world. Closed to the public for nearly two decades, AIB is now being reenergized a laboratory for imagining the future through exciting events, exhibitions, and collaborations.

Schedule

Saturday, June 15, 10am-6pm

Sunday, June 16, 10am-6pm

Friday, June 21, 10am-6pm

Saturday, June 22, 10am-midnight

Sunday, June 23, 10am-6pm

On Saturday, June 22, 2019, between 2 – 3 PM there will be a Special Smithsonian Event at the Smithsonian’s Arts + Industries Building (AIB) during which Artist Rania Hassan will discuss her career, perspective and work ‘Pathways,’ as part of 2019’s By The People festival which will be held from June 15-23.

Born in New York , Rania graduated as a Graphic Designer from the American University of Beirut . For the past 6 years she has been awarded every year the Artist Fellowship Program Grant Award from the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities.

For Copyright reasons we cannot show her installation before June 15 . We will try our best to update this article after that date