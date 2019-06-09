Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

A Lebanese monkey that breached the border with Israel was returned to its owner Friday by United Nations peacekeepers after cavorting for more than a week in enemy territory.

Its owner, a French nun who describes herself as a “virgin hermit”, was quick to see the primate’s escapade across one of the world’s most tense borders as a message of peace.

Tachtouch escaped late last month, prompting its owner Beatrice Mauger who runs a peace project in southern Lebanon to launch an appeal on Facebook.

“Please Tachtouch come back to Ark of Peace!” she wrote on June 1, with a promise that the village children would hand out bananas as a reward.

But Tachtouch was far away, having slipped across the militarized frontier into Israel.The return voyage across the fortified border had to be undertaken with help from the U.N.’s peacekeeping force UNIFIL.