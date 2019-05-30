Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

Lebanon’s plan to bring its budget deficit back into single digits is a step in the right direction, but it needs to regain market access to keep default concerns at bay, Fitch’s rating analyst said on Thursday. Heavily indebted Lebanon’s government approved a 2019 budget on Monday including deep spending cuts to narrow its projected deficit to 7.6% from 11% of gross domestic product (GDP) and stave off a financial crisis. Fitch put a ‘negative outlook’ – effectively a downgrade warning – on its ‘junk’ B- Lebanon rating in December. Fitch expects Lebanon’s 2019 deficit to be around 9%, higher than the government’s forecast.

Lebanon’s Telecommunications Ministry has ordered the blocking of the popular dating application Grindr, used mainly by gay men and trans men, saying it facilitates meetings between bisexuals or people of the same sex. Amnesty International on Wednesday called the decision “a deeply regressive step, and a blow” to the LGBTQ community in Lebanon. The ministry’s decision was issued Friday. It asked internet service providers to block the application and associated website.