Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says a fishing boat that was illegally carrying eight Syrian refugees to the Mediterranean island of Cyprus has capsized. The report says the incident occurred on Monday off the northern Lebanese town of Chekka. It says that Lebanon’s navy detained three of the Syrians when they returned to the coast and that the other five are still missing.

UN calls for probe into allegations of torture in Lebanon

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights is calling for “a thorough, effective and independent investigation” into the death of a Lebanese man who was allegedly tortured by police intelligence. Michelle Bachelet says Hassan Diqa died Saturday despite numerous interventions by a variety of U.N. entities with Lebanese authorities after he was allegedly tortured while detained on drug-related charges in November.