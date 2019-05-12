Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

Lebanon’s leaders and politicians on Sunday mourned the death of former Maronite patriarch Nasrallah Sfeir, an influential figure and an icon in Lebanon’s modern history. “The national arena will miss a man who was firm in his defense of Lebanon’s sovereignty and independence and its people’s dignity,” President Michel Aoun said. Prime Minister Saad Hariri hoped “patriarch Sfeir’s image will remain an icon for those working loyally for their country.”

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt on Saturday said the government has unveiled “treasures” of squandered public funds that have for decades been protected with secrecy, al-Joumhouria daily reported. “The efforts to set an austere state budget has lifted the curtain off treasures of squandering that have for decades been protected with iron domes of secrecy,” said Jumblatt.