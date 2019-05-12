Lebanon today: Sunday May 12 Top news

Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

Lebanon's once influential former Christian Maronite Patriarch Nasrallah Boutros Sfeir died on May 12, 2019 three days before his 99th birthday AFP/File
Lebanese leaders mourn death of  former Patriarch Sfei

Lebanon’s leaders and politicians on Sunday mourned the death of former Maronite patriarch Nasrallah Sfeir, an influential figure and an icon  in Lebanon’s modern history. “The national arena will miss a man who was firm in his defense of Lebanon’s sovereignty and independence and its people’s dignity,” President Michel Aoun said.  Prime Minister Saad Hariri hoped “patriarch Sfeir’s image will remain an icon for those working loyally for their country.”

jumblatt 100Jumblatt: Austerity plan revealed treasures of squandered funds

Progressive Socialist Party leader  Walid Jumblatt on Saturday said the government has unveiled “treasures” of squandered public funds that have for decades been protected with secrecy, al-Joumhouria daily reported. “The efforts to set an austere state budget has lifted the curtain off treasures of squandering that have for decades been protected with iron domes of secrecy,” said Jumblatt.