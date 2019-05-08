Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

Lebanese central bank workers suspended a strike on Tuesday but left open the possibility of resuming the walkout on Friday if the government presses ahead with draft budget proposals that would cut their pay.

Strikes in other state-owned bodies including the power producer, telecom firm Ogero and the port of Beirut were also suspended, Bechara al-Asmar, head of the general confederation of Lebanese workers, said. Work would resume on Wednesday.