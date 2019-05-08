Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:
Lebanese central bank, employees suspend strikes
U.A.E. to lift travel Ban on Lebanon ‘Soon’ in boost for economy
The United Arab Emirates will lift a years-long travel ban on Lebanon, a move that could revive the embattled country’s vital tourism sector. Visiting U.A.E. Ambassador to Lebanon Hamad Al Shamsi said the ban would end soon, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency. Al Shamsi, who met with Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, said a team from his country’s civil aviation authority is discussing technical issues with Lebanese counterparts.
Future Movement slams ‘suspicious campaign’ against Salameh,
Future Movement parliamentary bloc on Tuesday slammed what it called a “suspicious campaign” against Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and the banking sector. In a statement issued after its weekly meeting, the bloc said the perceived campaign is “distorting facts and inciting the public opinion against monetary and banking policies, while using a populist approach in addressing economic and social issues.” The bloc also warned that incitement to “street protests, blocking roads and paralyzing institutions will not address the real sources of the current problems.”
The Central Bank is the only viable institution in Lebanon . If it was not for Salameh the Lebanese currency would have been by now worthless. In 2017 Riad Salameh was ranked among the top governors in the world. Salameh managed to maintain the economic stability of Lebanon despite the situation in the country and neighboring regions. . The Governor protected the value of the Lebanese pound and kept it stable.