Beijing has rejected US accusations of operating “concentration camps” in its Xinjiang region, with a government spokesman telling Washington Monday to “stop interfering in Chinese domestic affairs.”
US Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver first made the remarks during a press briefing on Friday, saying as many as three million Muslim-majority Uyghur people may be held inside the massive Chinese government camps.
“The Communist Party is using the security forces for mass imprisonment of Chinese Muslims in concentration camps,” Schriver said. The disputed term is closely associated with the death camps of 1940s Nazi Germany, where up to six million people lost their lives.