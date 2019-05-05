Lebanon today: Sunday May 5 Top news

Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

 

Foreign domestic workers in Lebanon protest abuses

Foreign domestic workers in Lebanon protest against the 'kefala' sponsorship system that they say leaves them open to abuse AFP
Hundreds of foreign domestic workers demonstrated in the Lebanese capital Sunday to demand the scrapping of a sponsorship system that they complain leaves them open to abuse from employers. Lebanon hosts more than 250,000 registered domestic workers, the vast majority of them women, from countries including Ethiopia, the Philippines and Sri L

Berri trying to mend relations between PSP and Hezbollah

berri psp hezbollah meetingSpeaker Nabih Berri met Sunday afternoon with officials from Hezbollah and the Progressive Socialist Party in an attempt to mend ties between the parties, National News Agency reported.

The  meeting was attended by PSP  MPs Wael Abu Faour and Ghazi Aridi  , Hezbollah  officials Hussein al-Khalil and Wafiq Safa in addition to Berri’s advisor Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil and the Speaker’s aide Ahmed Baalbaki .The disagreement over the license of  Ain Dara cement plant and the identity of the Shebaa farms continues .

 

 

 

 

 

 