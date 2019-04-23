Sri Lankan officials failed to heed warnings from intelligence agencies about the threat of an attack by a domestic radical Muslim group, the country’s health minister said Monday.

Officials blame them for the Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 200 people.

The coordinated blasts that ripped through churches and luxury hotels were carried out by seven suicide bombers from a militant group named National Thowfeek Jamaath, Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne said.

International intelligence agencies warned of the attacks several times, starting on April 4th, Mr Senaratne said.

On April 9th, the defence ministry wrote to the police chief with intelligence that included the group’s name, he said.

On April 11th, police wrote to the heads of security of the judiciary and diplomatic security division, Mr Senaratne said.

It was not immediately clear what action, if any, was taken in response.

Because of political dysfunction within the government, Mr Seranatne said, Sri Lanka’s prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and his cabinet were kept in the dark about the intelligence until after the attacks.

President Maithrela Sirisena, who was out of the country at the time of the attacks, ousted Mr Wickremesinghe in late October and dissolved the cabinet.

The Sri Lankan supreme court eventually reversed his actions, but the prime minister has not been allowed into meetings of the security council since October.

All of the bombers were Sri Lankan citizens, but authorities suspect foreign links, Mr Senaratne said.

Earlier, Ariyananda Welianga, a government forensic crime investigator, said an analysis of the attackers’ body parts made clear that they were suicide bombers. He said most of the attacks were carried out by a single bomber, with two at the Shangri-La Hotel in the capital, Colombo.

Sri Lanka said on Monday it was invoking emergency powers in the aftermath of devastating bomb attacks on hotels and churches, blamed on militants with foreign links, in which 290 people were killed and nearly 500 wounded.