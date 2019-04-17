Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

The Lebanese government has yet to disclose its budget for 2019, but protesters are already in the streets fearing the “difficult and painful” reforms it is expected to announce as it tries to get spending in control and rein in public debt.

Grammy-winning recording artist and UNICEF supporter Dua Lipa travelled to Lebanon this week to meet children and young people supported by UNICEF, including many uprooted by the eight-year conflict in Syria.