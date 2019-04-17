Lebanon today: Tuesday April 16th Top news

Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

FILE - Civil Defense volunteers with symbolic metal chains around their wrists protest in front of the government building during a sit-in to demand full time jobs in fixed posts in Beirut, Lebanon, April 4, 2019.
Fearing Austerity, Lebanese Protest Ahead of Budget

 

The Lebanese government has yet to disclose its budget for 2019, but protesters are already in the streets fearing the “difficult and painful” reforms it is expected to announce as it tries to get spending in control and rein in public debt.

Recording artist Dua Lipa visits Lebanon with UNICEF to meet refugee children and young people

UNICEF supporter and singer/songwriter Dua Lipa visits children at the Najedh Association, a local NGO, in the Bourj el Barajneh Palestinian camp in Beirut, Lebanon, April 14, 2019. UNICEF has been working with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to improve access to formal education for both Lebanese and non-Lebanese children.
Grammy-winning recording artist and UNICEF supporter Dua Lipa travelled to Lebanon this week to meet children and young people supported by UNICEF, including many uprooted by the eight-year conflict in Syria.