LEBANON CENTRAL BANKLebanon Planning Potential $2 Billion Eurobond Issue, Salman

Lebanon is planning to issue eurobonds that could be in the range of $2 billion, said Talal F. Salman, economic adviser to the Lebanese Ministry of Finance. The debt’s maturity is expected to be 10 years or more and the “timing will probably be the end of May or June,” Salman said in an interview in Washington on Saturday, where he’s attending spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

File photo : Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil enter a hall before their meeting in Moscow on November 18, 2015. AFP PHOTO / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
Russia’s Lavrov,  Lebanon’s Bassil   discuss Syrian refugee issue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil  discussed the returning of  Syrian refugees back home, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.