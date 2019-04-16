Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

Lebanon is planning to issue eurobonds that could be in the range of $2 billion, said Talal F. Salman, economic adviser to the Lebanese Ministry of Finance. The debt’s maturity is expected to be 10 years or more and the “timing will probably be the end of May or June,” Salman said in an interview in Washington on Saturday, where he’s attending spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Russia’s Lavrov, Lebanon’s Bassil discuss Syrian refugee issue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil discussed the returning of Syrian refugees back home, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.