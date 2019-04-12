Assange was taken to a central London police station and will be presented before Westminster Magistrates’ Court “as soon as is possible,” police said.

The police said he was arrested for failing to surrender to a court on a warrant issued by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June 2012. The police later further updated that the arrest is in relation to an extradition warrant on behalf of the United States authorities.

Assange’s attorney confirmed on Thursday that the 47-year-old WikiLeaks founder was arrested on a U.S. extradition request as well as for breaching U.K. bail conditions, The Associated Press reported.

A source directly familiar with the situation told NBC News Thursday that the U.S. is making plans to seek extradition of Julian Assange from the U.K. in connection with sealed federal charges filed in the Eastern District of Virginia.