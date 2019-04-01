UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the Arab League summit in Tunisia and calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem.

“There is no Plan B. Without two states, there is no solution,” he says.

Guterres stressed that the Arab region seeks to achieve peace and stability, asserting that the main goal of the UN agenda is to support the Arab world’s aspirations.

During the inaugural session of the Arab Summit on Sunday in Tunisia, Guterres said that his participation in the event is meant to enhance ties between the UN and the Arab League (AL) as well as with the Arab peoples and North Africa.

The whole world is grateful to the Arab culture which enriched the human culture over centuries, the UN chief reiterated.

Guterres also noted recent violence between Israel and Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip, calling it “a tragic reminder of the fragility of the situation.”

Turning to Syria, Guterres says any plan for resolving the Syrian civil war must respect the country’s territorial integrity, “including the occupied Golan.”

US President Donald Trump last week recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in the 1967 Six Day War and later effectively annexed in a move rejected internationally.