Mullah Omar, who died in 2013, was the founding leader of the Tailban. The US put a $10 million bounty on his head but never found him. A new biography on his life says he was hiding in a village in Afghanistan within walking distance of those hunting for him. “Searching for an Enemy” was written by Dutch author and journalist Bette Dam, who spent over five years researching Omar’s life. She joined us for Perspective to tell us more.

FRANCE24