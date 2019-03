Samira Damavandi knows that when she fills out her 2020 census form, she will be counted. But it pains her that, in some way, she will also be forgotten.

When asked to mark her race, Damavandi will encounter options for white, black, Asian, American Indian and Native Hawaiian — but nothing that she believes represents her family’s Iranian heritage. She will either have to choose white, or identify as “some other race.”

“It erases the community,” she said.

Roughly 3 million people of Southwest Asian, Middle Eastern or North African descent live in the United States, according to a Los Angeles Times analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data. No county is home to more of these communities than Los Angeles, where more than 350,000 people can trace their roots to a region that stretches from Mauritania to the mountains of Afghanistan.

In past census surveys, more than 80% in this group have called themselves white, The Times analysis found.

L.A. County leads the nation

Southern California, New York and Detroit have the largest groups of people from Southwest Asia, North Africa and the Middle East.

Arab and Iranian communities for years have lobbied the bureau to create a separate category for people of Middle Eastern or North African descent.

Over the last decade, it seemed the tide would turn — the Obama administration was considering proposals to ask questions about race and ethnicity in a different way, shifting not only how the government would count the Middle Eastern community, but the Latino population as well.

In 2018, however, the bureau announced that it would not include a “MENA” category. Instead, the next survey will ask participants who check “white” or “black” to write in their “origins” for the first time. Lebanese and Egyptian are among the suggestions under white.

For many, a write-in doesn’t go far enough because they identify as people of color. The bureau’s move was seen as a blow to a group already grappling with feelings of invisibility. Advocates say the category goes beyond issues of self-identity and has real-life implications for Arab and Middle Eastern communities, including the allocation of local resources.

“We are our own community,” said Rashad Al-Dabbagh, executive director of the Arab American Civic Council in Anaheim. “It’s as if we don’t count.”

At stake in the decennial count is nearly $800 billion in federal tax dollars and the number of seats each state receives in the U.S. House of Representatives. Many of the services people rely on are tied to funds and programs determined by the census.

In addition to those resources, advocates argue, the “white” label could hurt universities and companies that use the information to promote diversity and could result in the gathering of little or no statistical data on important issues, such as health trends in the community.

Maya Berry, executive director of the Arab American Institute, said this lack of proper representation has “deprived our community of access to basic services and rights,” such as language assistance at polling places and educational grants.

“I think it’s a big disappointment to people because there was a real effort made from the last census to create that category,” said Persis Karim, director of the Center for Iranian Diaspora Studies at San Francisco State University. “It’s another erasure of both Middle Eastern and North African people.”

Those communities have struggled to become visible for decades, Karim said, especially in the post 9-11 period.

In 2015, the census bureau tested creating new categories — including MENA. Government research showed that Middle Eastern and North African people would check the MENA box if given the option. Without it, they would opt for white or “some other race.”

“The results of this research indicate that it is optimal to use a dedicated ‘Middle Eastern or North African’ response category,” a 2017 census report said.

Still, census officials have said they need more research before committing to a change, citing feedback suggesting MENA should be treated as an option for ethnicity, not race — something the bureau has not researched.

A generational schism

Sarah Shabbar grew up in Santa Barbara feeling underrepresented. In school, she was counted among the white students and wondered why she had to “conform to something I don’t agree with.”

“It was such a weird thing to grow up and be told, ‘You should be proud to be Jordanian. You should be proud of where you come from,’” said Shabbar, now a graduate student at Cal State Northridge. “None of these forms are allowing me to feel proud of it, because I’m just white according to them.”

Her parents would tell her to choose “white” if that’s how Middle Eastern people were classified by the government, she said. There wasn’t a discussion about identity, or what it would mean to properly classify the community.

“It’s like, khalas, just put it,” said Shabbar, using the Arabic word for “enough.” “For them it doesn’t matter. Until you apply for college … then it’s like, there’s no money for Arabs?” the 25-year-old said with a laugh.

Damavandi was in the second grade at the time of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. That was when it became obvious that she wasn’t white, she said. She was bullied because of her background.

“When they’re saying, ‘Go home, terrorist,’ or those types of slurs, it’s quite obvious I’m ‘othered,’” Damavandi, 25, said. “If I’m white, then why is it that my community is completely considered different?”

Her parents, like many older Iranian Americans, saw it differently. She was raised in a home that believed Iranians were white, she said.