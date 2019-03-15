Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

Lebanese leaders marked the Cedar revolution on March 14

Lebanese leaders marked on Thursday the 14th anniversary of the Cedar revolution uprising

On March 14 2005 over a million Lebanese of all sects marched to Martyrs Square in downtown Beirut waiving the Lebanese flag and calling for freedom, sovereignty and independence and demanded the withdrawal of the occupying Syrian army from Lebanon immediately . This type of uprising was an unprecedented development in the history of Lebanon and it was a reaction to the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri who was killed a month earlier on Valentine’s day . The demonstrators also called for the establishment of the international tribunal to try the murderers of Hariri and achieve justice.

5 Hezbollah suspects are being tried by ( STL )Special Tribunal for Lebanon for Hariri’s killing .

“March 14, 2005 was a historic day on which the Lebanese laid the foundations for the project of the state, sovereignty and freedom. It was a project of a long struggle which we are continuing to achieve through consolidating security and economic stability, protecting coexistence and strengthening state institutions and our democratic system,” Prime Minister Saad Hariri, (Rafik’s son ) who is also the head of Future Movement tweeted.

