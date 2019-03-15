Lebanon today : Friday March 15 Top news

On March 14, 2005, a month after former PM Rafik Hariri’s assassination , over a million Lebanese flocked to downtown Beirut to demand the withdrawal of Syrian troops from Lebanon after a nearly 29-year of military presence. The mass rally was later dubbed the Cedar Revolution or Independence Uprising.
Lebanese leaders marked the Cedar revolution on March 14

Lebanese leaders marked on Thursday  the 14th anniversary of the  Cedar revolution uprising

On  March 14 2005 over  a million Lebanese of all sects  marched to Martyrs Square in  downtown Beirut  waiving the Lebanese flag  and calling for  freedom, sovereignty and independence and demanded  the  withdrawal of the  occupying Syrian army from   Lebanon immediately . This type of uprising was an unprecedented  development  in the history of Lebanon and it was a reaction to the assassination  of former Prime  Minister Rafik Hariri who was killed a month earlier on Valentine’s day  . The  demonstrators  also called for  the establishment of the international tribunal to try the murderers of Hariri and achieve justice.

5 Hezbollah suspects  are being tried by ( STL )Special Tribunal for Lebanon  for Hariri’s  killing .

“March 14, 2005 was a historic day on which the Lebanese laid the foundations for the project of the state, sovereignty and freedom. It was a project of a long struggle which we are continuing to achieve through consolidating security and economic stability, protecting coexistence and strengthening state institutions and our democratic system,” Prime Minister Saad Hariri, (Rafik’s son ) who is also the head of Future  Movement tweeted.

 

