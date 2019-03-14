Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:

Please click on the link to read the article

HARIRI AND RIFI ARE BACK TOGETHER Dima Jamali may get back her parliament seat

but Zakka who is in an Iranian jail wants the seat too

Hariri brings Rifi a long lost ally to the fold in a bid to secure the north by-election

Aoun wants the EU to help Lebanon get rid of the Syrian refugees

Boeing 737 MAX planes banned from Lebanon airspace

USAID is helping Lebanon with its community support program

Huge efforts are being made in Lebanon to provide education for children of Syrian refugees

Bel Lebnééné calls for Lebanese Arabic to be standardized

What is Hezbollah up to in Golan Heights?

Gunmen kidnap Lebanese engineer in northern Nigeria

Lebanon government bans the media , doesn’t want the Lebanese people to know what is going on