HARIRI AND RIFI ARE BACK TOGETHER Dima Jamali may get back her parliament seat
but Zakka who is in an Iranian jail wants the seat too

Prime Minister Saad Hariri shakes hands with former rival Ashraf Rifi as the two meet for a public reconciliation with former prime minister Fouad Siniora. Hand out image
Hariri brings Rifi a long lost ally to the fold in a bid to secure the north by-election
Aoun wants the EU to help Lebanon get rid of the Syrian refugees

Boeing 737 MAX planes banned from Lebanon airspace

usaid logoUSAID is helping Lebanon with its community support program

Huge efforts are being made in Lebanon to provide education for children of Syrian refugees

Bel Lebnééné calls for Lebanese Arabic to be standardized
What is Hezbollah up to in Golan Heights?
Gunmen kidnap Lebanese engineer in northern Nigeria
Lebanon government bans the media , doesn’t want the Lebanese people to know what is going on

