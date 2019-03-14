Here are the top stories for Lebanon today:
HARIRI AND RIFI ARE BACK TOGETHER Dima Jamali may get back her parliament seat
but Zakka who is in an Iranian jail wants the seat too
Hariri brings Rifi a long lost ally to the fold in a bid to secure the north by-election
Aoun wants the EU to help Lebanon get rid of the Syrian refugees
Boeing 737 MAX planes banned from Lebanon airspace
USAID is helping Lebanon with its community support program
Huge efforts are being made in Lebanon to provide education for children of Syrian refugees
Bel Lebnééné calls for Lebanese Arabic to be standardized
What is Hezbollah up to in Golan Heights?
Gunmen kidnap Lebanese engineer in northern Nigeria
Lebanon government bans the media , doesn’t want the Lebanese people to know what is going on