The tragic Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday is raising doubts on Wall Street about Boeing.

The stock opened down more than twice as much before recovering throughout the day.

The sharp selloff reflected the serious crisis Boeing has on its hands. Almost three-quarters of Boeing’s 2018 deliveries were 737 planes. And Boeing plans to build 59 new 737s each month in 2019.

The loss of life in the Sunday crash poses serious safety questions for Boeing and regulators investigating the incidents. China, Indonesia and several other airlines have already grounded the 737 MAX 8 , raising the pressure on Boeing.

CNN