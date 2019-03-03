US Senator Bernie Sanders returned to the place of his birth Saturday to deliver the first rally speech of his presidential campaign, vowing to defeat “the most dangerous president in modern American history” in Donald Trump.

The Vermont independent voiced confidence at the address in the New York borough of Brooklyn that he would first beat the crowded field of his rivals for the 2020 nomination, with much of his liberal, populist agenda now considered mainstream Democratic policy.

“I want to thank all of you for being part of a campaign, which is not only going to win the Democratic nomination, which is not only going to defeat Donald Trump, who is the most dangerous president in modern American history,” Sanders told the crowd of several thousand people.

“But, with your help, we are going to transform this country and finally create an economy and a government which works for all of us, not just the one percent.”