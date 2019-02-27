“Dubai Airports confirms flights to and from Pakistan have been impacted until further notice due to the closure of Pakistani airspace,” a Dubai Airports spokesperson said.

“Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities and air traffic controllers to minimise operational impact and customer inconvenience. Dubai Airports will continue to closely monitor the situation. Passengers on affected flights are advised to check with their respective airlines for updates.”

Flyers were told to continue monitoring the situation and check for any possible flight changes.

“Following the closure of the airspace in Pakistan flydubai has advised passengers to check the flight status on flydubai.com. flydubai is reviewing its schedule and further updates will be provided,” flydubai said in a statement to Gulf News.

Abu Dhabi Airport also urged all travellers to Pakistan to contact their airline companies for updates.

“The safety and security of our passengers is a priority for Abu Dhabi airports, and our staff is working to support and assist the affected passengers,” said Abu Dhabi Airport.