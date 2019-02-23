New polls released Thursday evening showed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party trailing well behind the new joint Blue and White list of Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, with 47 days until the April 9 Knesset elections, Israeli website Ynet news reported on Friday

According to Channel 13, the Blue White list would win 36 seats in the 120-seat parliament, while Netanyahu’s Likud would win just 26. The Labour Party was down to a paltry five seats, trailing behind Shas (6), United Torah Judaism (7) and the Hadash-Ta’al list (10).

Other polls also put the Gantz-Lapid pairing ahead of Likud, although to a lesser extent. The public broadcaster Kan predicted 35 seats for the Blue and White list and 32 for Likud, while the News Company gave Blue and White 36 seats and Likud 30.