Venezuelan soldiers shot and killed a woman Friday in a standoff with a local indigenous community over international aid entering the country from Brazil, according to a local mayor.

Emilio Gonzalez, mayor of the Venezuelan town of Gran Sabana, near the Venezuela-Brazil border, said the military opened fire on an indigenous group trying to facilitate the passage of aid into Venezuela. The military was blocking the assistance from entering the country.

“Instead of mediating, the military started shooting,” Gonzalez told CNN.

He said that a 34-year-old indigenous Venezuelan woman was killed and at least 12 others were injured. The injured were taken to Boa Vista in Brazil, according to Gonzalez.

Venezuela’s Ministry of Defense told CNN it had no information regarding the incident.