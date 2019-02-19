

Five Palestinians were arrested following a clash with Israeli police on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount Monday.

Israeli police say the worshippers were trying to break into a closed area called the Gate of Mercy, or Golden Gate.

“In Jerusalem on the Temple Mount, five people were arrested for attempting to enter a closed area based on a court order,” said Israel Police spokesman Mickey Rosenfeld.

The Temple Mount remained open and operated normally after the disturbance was subdued.

The Gate of Mercy housed the offices of the Islamic Heritage Committee but was closed by the Jerusalem Police in 2003 after authorities discovered that the committee was engaging in political activities there. A court ordered the site be closed until further notice.

Monday’s incident is the second time in days that people have tried to break into the site.

Last Thursday, the Muslim Waqf religious council that controls the Temple Mount broke into the site and held prayers there.

Palestinian Authority PA President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Israel’s actions against the rioters and said Israel was “playing with fire.” Abbas also accused the Jewish State of “waging a war on Islam.”

A spokesman for the Jordanian Foreign Ministry told The Jerusalem Post that his ministry was “following up on this dangerous development through various channels to secure the reopening of the gate and the restoration of calm” to the holy site.

CBN