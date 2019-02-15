Many diplomats attending the Warsaw conference were expecting to hear about President Trump’s peace plan for Israel and Palestinians but Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner said not until Israel holds its parliamentary elections

Ministers who took part in a closed-door session with Kushner at the conference in Warsaw said he told them that Israelis and Palestinians would each have to compromise.

A number of nations chose to boycott the U.S.-sponsored conference, including Russia, Lebanon and the Palestinian Authority, raising serious questions about whether the Trump administration will have the credibility to gain any momentum for a peace proposal.

Trump has also made a number of divisive moves in the Middle East, including announcing the relocation of the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a rival summit in Sochi with the leaders of Turkey and Iran.

‘Holocaust plan’

Mahmoud Abu al-Haija editor-in-chief of Al-Hayat Al-Jadida the Palestinian Authority’s official daily says no coincidence that ongoing Middle East conference is being held in Warsaw, because US wants the city again turned ‘into an arena of a holocaust genocide’

He slammed US President Donald Trump’s soon-to-be-released peace proposal, saying it amounts to a “Holocaust” plan.

Mahmoud Abu al-Haija made the remark in a recent editorial he wrote about a US-Polish hosted conference on the Middle East in Warsaw that the Palestinians have boycotted.

“[The US administration] wants…to establish new alliances from the ‘Warsaw’ meeting for the sake of imaginary wars and creating a settlement for the Palestinian issue, by gaining official approval for the Zionist Trump plan as the basis for this settlement, which is nothing other than a ‘Holocaust’ plan for the most just issue in this era,” Abu Haija wrote.

“Perhaps it is not a coincidence that Warsaw will serve as the site for the convening of this conference [on] the American administration’s corrupt deal…It wishes to turn Warsaw — as the Nazis did — into an arena of a holocaust genocide against a small, oppressed, and tortured people, the Palestinian people,” he added.

Palestinian officials have lambasted the conference in the Polish capital; the Palestinian Authority foreign ministry described it last week as “an American conspiracy intended to get the participants to adopt the US’s views on issues of the region, particularly the Palestine question.”

Shortly after Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and initiated the relocation of the US Embassy in the Jewish state to the city, President Mahmoud Abbas said the Palestinians would reject any American peace plan and no longer participate in a US-dominated peace process.

Politico.EU