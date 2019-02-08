America’s Stonehenge is an archaeological site consisting of a number of large rocks and stone structures scattered around roughly 30 acres within the town of Salem, New Hampshire in the northeast United States. America’s Stonehenge is open to the public for a fee.

The structure is said to be from around 2400 BC. A number of hypotheses exist as to the origin and purpose of the structures. Claims that the site has pre-Columbian origins are usually regarded as controversial. Among structures at the site are standing stones that have been erected to align with astronomical events just like Stonehenge in England.

The stones line up with the summer solstice, the winter solstice and the equinoxes when the sun is on a level plane with the earth’s equator and the cross-quarter days which fall in between them.

Artifacts found on the site lead archaeologists to the conclusion that the stones were actually assembled for a variety of reasons, for example, a “Baal stone” was found that has inscriptions that say ” To Baal on behalf of the Canaanites this is dedicated.”

A much-discussed “sacrificial stone” which contains grooves that some say channeled blood. The stone is 9ft x 6ft, it sits on four legs and weighs about four and half tons. You can see where the blood would channel down and drip off the edge into a vase and there is even a cut out for the vase.

Another bizarre find is that at the summer solstice stone of the American Stonehenge, a line extends all the way to Stonehenge in England, and through one of the trilithon’s. It then extends further east to Beirut Lebanon.

So the question is, what is the connection. What is a Stonehenge doing in New Hampshire that has archaeoastronomy, stones that line up with solstices, a stone that is dedicated to the Canaanite god Baal, a sacrificial stone, an alignment that extends to the England Stonehenge which continues east to Lebanon where the Canaanites come from?

Canaan, area variously defined in historical and biblical literature, but always centred on Palestine. Its original pre-Israelite inhabitants were called Canaanites. The names Canaan and Canaanite occur in cuneiform, Egyptian, and Phoenician writings from about the 15th century bc as well as in the Old Testament. In these sources, “Canaan” refers sometimes to an area encompassing all of Palestine and Syria, sometimes only to the land west of the Jordan River, and sometimes just to a strip of coastal land from Akka northward.

Biblically, Canaanites are identified in Genesis as descendants of Canaan, a son of Ham and grandson of Noah. Also called Phoenicia and Phoenicians.

Finally copy this link and watch this video . It documents the whole story how the Phoenicians discovered America

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10152843636426798&id=680671797