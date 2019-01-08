The Miss Arab™ Pageant crowned Miss Iraq IYA AGHA as Miss Arab USA for 2019 .

The event which was held in Phoenix Arizona is managed and produced by The Arab American Festival Organization (AAF) a United States private charity group

The event aims at advancing the cause for young ladies of Arab descent. The Pageant is a fundraising charity event, uniting Arabs and friends of Arabs in celebrating the Arab cultural heritage, according t0 Miss Arab, website

“We take Pageantry to the next level for young Arab women by grooming Arab Queens as great Ambassadors for humanity and goodwill. The pageant redefines the image of the Arab woman as a leader and a vital partner in the development of the world, ” Miss Arab, website states.

“This is a platform for young ladies to achieve personal growth and development, take pride in their heritage, discover their inner beauty in achieving their humanitarian goals in life and lay a strong foundation as leaders of the future “, Miss Arab, website added.

Miss INAS ALAWAM , a Syrian American who was Miss Arab USA in 2018 crowned Miss Agha today. Miss Lebanon Nadine El Masri was first runner up.