Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Sunday accused the allies of the Syrian regime of Bashar Al Assad of obstructing the formation of the new Lebanese government.

“Things have become obvious to everyone. There is a systematic campaign by the mouthpieces of the Syrian regime to block the formation of the government, once through consultation and another through the invention of adding two ministers and other feeble excuses,” Jumblatt tweeted, in an apparent jab at the Consultative Gathering — a grouping of six Hezbollah Sunni MPs who are close to Damascus and Iran.

Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil has meanwhile suggested adding two ministerial seats in order to form a 32-member cabinet, a proposal reportedly endorsed by Hezbollah.

“This is all aimed at obstructing the (Arab) economic summit and destroying the immunity of the Lebanese entity for the sake of further hegemony,” Jumblatt added.

Jumblatt strongly believes that the so-called “Islamic State” (ISIS) is under the control of the Syrian government.

He tweeted last September “Daesh is an on-demand organization under the Syrian regime’s command.”

In reference to a report released by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) last September , Jumblatt said that hundreds of Islamic State fighters were transported from the Iraqi-border-city of Albukamal to the Idlib province in northwest Syria.

“Hundreds of fighters have been transported via tinted buses from Albukamal region to Idlib in an attempt to halt the Russian-Turkish agreement,” he added, deeming this incident very similar to that of the Al-Badiya where scores had been killed by ISIS