Israel has launched an operation along its northern border with Lebanon to “expose and thwart cross border tunnels” which it says have been dug by Hezbollah, the Israeli army said on Tuesday.
“The US strongly supports Israel’s efforts to defend its sovereignty, and we call on Hezbollah to stop its tunneling into Israel and to refrain from escalation and violence,” Bolton said Tuesday. “More broadly, we call on Iran and all of its agents to stop their regional aggression and provocation, which pose an unacceptable threat to Israeli and regional security.”
‘Closely Monitor’
President Michel Aoun on Tuesday called on Lebanon’s military and security agencies to “closely monitor” the situation in south Lebanon, after Israel launched its operation against alleged Hezbollah tunnels on its side of the border.
After following up on the developments, the president held a series of phone calls that involved Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, National News Agency said.
“During President Aoun’s phone calls, the situation was evaluated in light of the available information about the objectives of the Israeli operation and security agencies were asked to closely monitor the situation,” NNA added.
CNN/YL