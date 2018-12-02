Munib al-Masri, a Palestinian businessman and longtime member of the PLO, tells FRANCE 24 that Donald Trump’s so-called “deal of the century” between Israel and the Palestinians is dead on arrival. He says Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has refused it and will never accept it, despite pressure from Washington and from its Gulf allies such as Saudi Arabia. Al-Masri adds that the US is no longer an honest broker, after it moved its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Speaking to FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman, businessman and philanthropist Munib al-Masri said the Palestinians were in desperate need of reconciliation between the rival factions of Fatah and Hamas, adding that he felt the time was ripe, despite past failures and the current tensions.

Al-Masri sounded an optimistic note, saying he was confident that Mahmoud Abbas, with the mediation of Egypt, was ready to form a unity government with Hamas and to call for elections in the coming months.

