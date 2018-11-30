British radio host on one of Lebanon’s most popular morning shows has been found murdered in his home, police say.

Gavin Ford, who was a long-time host on Radio One, was discovered in the bedroom of his flat in the town of Beit Mery, several miles east of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday.

Local An Nahar news website channel reported preliminary findings suggested that Mr Ford, 53, had been strangled and his hands tied back his back. Injuries to his face suggested he was also struck.

“His death was the result of a murder,” a source from the Internal Security Forces (ISF) told the Telegraph, without elaborating.

Radio One co-host Alain Bou Jaoude said that Mr Ford, who had joined the radio station in 1996, did not show up for work on Monday.

He said the station owner went up to the house, where there was no answer. He alerted ISF, who found him dead. Police sources said Mr Ford was seen on CCTV on a side road with a small group of men next to his car on Sunday evening. His car has since been reported missing. A picture of the crime scene leaked to media appeared to show Mr Ford’s handcuffed body laying face down on the floor of the bedroom, which is stained with blood.