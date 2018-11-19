Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a leader of the Houthi movement, announced on Sunday that he is ready to institute a ceasefire, so long as the Saudi-led coalition battling his militia in Yemen is prepared to do the same.

“We are willing to freeze and stop military operations on all fronts to reach a just and honorable peace if they really want peace for the Yemeni people,” al-Houthi, head of Yemen’s Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee, said in a statement.

Al-Houthi also said that his forces would stop launching missiles and drone attacks on “US-Saudi aggression countries and their allies in Yemen.” The United States has backed the Saudi-led coalition in its fight to expel Iranian-aligned Houthis from the Gulf country.

In a gesture of goodwill, al-Houthi called on Houthi forces to refrain from attacks.

“We announce our initiative and call on the official Yemeni (Houthi) authorities to stop the firing of missiles and unmanned aircrafts on the US-Saudi aggression countries and their allies in Yemen to drop any justification for their continued aggression or siege,” he said.