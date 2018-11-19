Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a leader of the Houthi movement, announced on Sunday that he is ready to institute a ceasefire, so long as the Saudi-led coalition battling his militia in Yemen is prepared to do the same.
“We are willing to freeze and stop military operations on all fronts to reach a just and honorable peace if they really want peace for the Yemeni people,” al-Houthi, head of Yemen’s Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee, said in a statement.
Al-Houthi also said that his forces would stop launching missiles and drone attacks on “US-Saudi aggression countries and their allies in Yemen.” The United States has backed the Saudi-led coalition in its fight to expel Iranian-aligned Houthis from the Gulf country.
“We announce our initiative and call on the official Yemeni (Houthi) authorities to stop the firing of missiles and unmanned aircrafts on the US-Saudi aggression countries and their allies in Yemen to drop any justification for their continued aggression or siege,” he said.