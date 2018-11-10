Progressive Socialist Party leader, former MP Walid Jumblatt held Hezbollah and Iran responsible for the government formation delay by “inventing” the so-called Sunni obstacle,” warned that if the current crisis continue, “it will lead to an economic disaster and the deterioration of the Lebanese lira because it is not simple that the debt of a small country like Lebanon has already reached 100 billion dollars”

Jumblatt also linked the recent US sanctions against Iran to the obstacles in Government formations

“Obstructing the government formation by fabricating the Sunni obstacle, comes in the context of the reactions of Iran and Hezbollah to the recent US sanctions. Therefore, the process of forming the government has become part of the US-Iranian conflict,” Jumblat said in an interview with al-Joumhouria daily on Friday

“Lebanon is currently paying the price of double punishment, the American and Iranian, after it has become stuck on the international-regional line between Washington and Tehran.” He added

Jumblatt added: “We should not break the bridges of cooperation with Washington, because there are vital interests we have to take into account,” he said, rejecting any bid to provide the Lebanese army with non-American weapons.

“In the framework of its confrontation with the US, Iran is punishing Lebanon by delaying the formation,” stated Jumblatt, however he raised concerns that shall the current crisis continue, “it will lead to an economic disaster and the deterioration of the lira because it is not simple that the debt of a small country like Lebanon has already reached 100 billion dollars.”

He warned saying “everybody is going to pay the price in case of an economic deterioration. Does Hezbollah think economic collapse will stop at the doors of Dahiyeh?” he asked.

On the Sunni obstacle Jumblatt urged Hezbollah to “have an understanding of the delicate domestic situation and drop demands for the representation of Sunni MPs (of March 8 camp) in the government.”

On his “strained” ties with the Syrian regime, he said: “I will not conclude my political life with more settlements. We made a settlement after the martyrdom of chief Kamal Jumblat (his father), and after the martyrdom of former PM Rafik Hariri. I believe that is enough.”

“Let me die in dignity without getting involved in more humiliating settlements which only destroy my national heritage and the heritage of Kamal Jumblat. I will not change my tone against the regime. Let someone else do,” he stated.

The PSP leader accused Syrian President Bashar Assad of seeking revenge against those who opposed him in Lebanon.

“Bashar will not leave Lebanon and will not forget it. The Syrian wants to come back and revenge against the remnants of March 14 camp, the only one left is Fares Souaid.”