The areas are Naharayim in the north and Tzofar in the south, known as Baqura and Ghamr in Arabic.

The lease governing them was for 25 years and had been due for renewal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would negotiate over “extending the current arrangement”.

Earlier King Abdullah of Jordan issued a statement saying it wanted to end the lease, which has seen the two areas, covering a total of about 405 hectares (1,000 acres), cultivated by Israeli farmers.

The areas had always been a “top priority” for Jordan and the decision was based on “our keenness to take whatever is necessary for Jordan and Jordanians”, the statement said.

Under the terms of the annex to the peace deal, the lease would be extended automatically unless one party gave notice a year before the lease ended, leading to talks on the matter.

Reacting to the Jordanian announcement, Mr Netanyahu said that the whole peace deal between Israel and Jordan was “important and valuable to both countries”.