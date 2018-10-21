The Iranian government, led by the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and a class of Islamic clerics, dreams of redrawing the map of the Middle East and bring the neighbouring states under its control, according to John Xenakis, a current affair expert.

Mr Xenakis, author of ‘World View: Iran’s Struggle for Supremacy’, told Express.co.uk: “The leadership is fanatically obsessed with restoring the Persian Empire and gaining hegemony over the whole region.

“There is no scenario in which that can happen, but they’re willing to spend money, starving their people, in order to gain influence with the Houthis, Hezbollah, al-Assad, and Hamas.”

