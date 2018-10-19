Israeli warplanes on Thursday violated Lebanon’s airspace above Chouf District in the western province of Mount Lebanon, National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Warplanes were also heard above Zahrani in South Lebanon Province at a medium altitude, NNA said.

Israeli warplanes have kept violating Lebanon’s airspace in the past few months, prompting Lebanese President Michel Aoun to call on the United States to pressure Israel to stop such practices.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said earlier that Israel has violated Lebanon’s airspace, land and sea more than 1,500 times in the past eight months.

XINHUA