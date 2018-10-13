French President Emmanuel Macron refrained from making a statement after his meeting with President Michel Aoun on Friday, despite the grave consequences for Lebanon over the government deadlock, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

According to information obtained by the daily about the meeting between the two men, on the sidelines of the Francophone Summit in Armenia, that Macron has asserted support for Lebanon but was “frank and clear” it could lose the grants allocated at the CEDRE conference if the government formation deadlock persists.

The international community is pressuring Paris to reconsider this aid if the government formation is delayed, Macron has reportedly told Aoun.

They said Macron has refrained from making a statement after meeting Aoun , so that France won’t be accused of meddling in Lebanon’s internal affairs