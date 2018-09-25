President Donald Trump appeared to go off-script after boasting about his administration’s accomplishments.

He went on to defend his June meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and some of the controversial moves he’s made at the United Nations.

– Called for nations to isolate Iran and reprimanded OPEC nations for hiking oil prices.

President Donald Trump, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, was greeted with laughter after touting his administration’s accomplishments in a much-anticipated address.

“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished almost more than any other administration in the history of our country,” Trump said at the top of his speech, which prompted audible laughter in the hall.

“Didn’t expect that reaction but that’s OK,” he responded.



He said the United States is a “stronger, safer and richer country than when I took office.”

“We are standing up for America and the American people and we are also standing up for the world. This is great news for our citizens and for peace loving people everywhere,” he continued.

He rattled off his administration’s achievements and defended decisions that some in the international community have rebuked.

Calling out specific leaders for praise, criticism

He praised the progress he believes has been made with North Korea, thanking Kim Jong Un “for his courage and for the steps he has taken, though much work remains to be done.”

Trump famously mocked Kim at last year’s address, calling him a “rocket man.”

In Tuesday’s speech, Trump spoke about the “heartbreaking” tragedy in Syria and said that any solution to the humanitarian strife in the region “must also address the brutal regime” Iran.

He called on all nations to isolate Iran — even as leaders from allies like Japan and France will sit with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani this week at the United Nations.

“Iran’s leaders sow chaos, death and destruction. They do not respect their neighbors or borders or the sovereign rights of nations,” Trump said. “Instead, Iran’s leaders plunder the nation’s resources to enrich themselves and to spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond. The Iranian people are rightly outraged that their leaders have embezzled billions of dollars.”

WATCH: Laughter in UN General Assembly as President Trump touts his administration's progress in past 2 years: "Didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK." pic.twitter.com/V7GViB5g4B — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 25, 2018

He went on, “We ask all nations to isolate Iran’s regime as long as its aggression continues and we ask all nations to support Iran’s people as they struggle to reclaim their religious and righteous destiny.”

Trump pushed back against some of his other controversial foreign policy decisions, including moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and levying tariffs on China.

He said the embassy move was “another significant step forward in the Middle East. America’s policy of principled realism means we will not be held hostage.”

On the topic of tariffs, Trump said “China’s market distortions and the way they deal cannot be tolerated,” noting the tariffs on more than $200 billion in Chinese goods are an act of protectionism.

“America will never apologize for protecting its citizens,” he said.

Trump had harsh words for Middle Eastern oil producers, who Trump claimed are taking advantage of the world markets while receiving military help.

“OPEC nations are as usual ripping off the rest of the world. And I don’t like it. Nobody should like it,” he said. “We defend many of these nations for nothing and then they take advantage of us by giving us high oil prices — not good. We want them to stop raising prices. We want them to start lowering prices and they must contribute substantially to military protection from now on. We are not going to put up with it — these horrible prices — much longer.”

Defending his team

One of the most controversial decisions announced by U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley this year was the country’s withdrawal from the body’s human rights council.

Trump, defending Haley, said the U.S. “warned that the UN Human Rights Council had become a grave embarrassment to this institution, shielding egregious human rights abusers while bashing America and its many friends. Our Ambassador Nikki Haley laid out a clear agenda for reform despite reported and repeated warnings. No actions at all were taken so the United States took the only responsible course.”

“We will not return until real reform is enacted,” he added.

As for the International Criminal Court, Trump said the body “claims near universal jurisdiction over the citizens of every country.”

“America is governed by Americans,” he said, rejecting what he sees as an infringement on American sovereignty.

Additionally, he said that his administration is “taking a hard look at U.S. foreign assistance.”

“Moving forward we are only going to give foreign aid to those who respect us, and frankly, who are our friends,” he said.

Weighing in before the speech

Before Trump took the stage this morning, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said he was going to use a “different tone” in his address.

“I think that his speech this morning is going to be a great moment for the president. We’ve had a tremendous amount of success — particularly when it comes to the foreign policy front — over the last year, since he gave his last speech,” Sanders said Tuesday on “GMA.”

She added, “If you’ll remember the rhetoric last year was extremely tough with North Korea. I think you’ll see certainly a different tone and a lot of progress has been made on that front, in large part due to the president’s leadership.”

Trump briefly spoke to journalists as he entered the United Nations, touching on topics like Iran and North Korea.

“I’m not meeting with [Iranian leaders] until they change their tune … we look forward to having a great relationship with Iran but it won’t happen now,” he said.

As for North Korea, he touted how “we got our hostages back, we’re getting our remains of our great heroes back” after working closely with North Korean officials.

“We’re doing very well with North Korea,” he said, adding, “I have much personal correspondence with Chairman Kim.”

He also addressed his upcoming meeting with Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general.

“I’m meeting with Rod Rosenstein on Thursday. Today I’m doing other things, as you probably have heard,” Trump said.

On Monday, the president attended an event where the topic centered on curbing the use of illegal drugs and cutting off supply chains. The event was followed by an evening reception.

Language Expert on Trump’s Way Of Speaking

ABC NEWS

We at Ya Libnan encourage all readers to share their views on the posts. We are committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion, so we ask you to avoid personal attacks, and please keep your comments relevant and respectful.